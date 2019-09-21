Zinedine Zidane: Jose Mourinho Comments, Exit Rumours Don't Bother Me

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane responded to rumours he could be leaving the club amid comments made by possible replacement Jose Mourinho on Saturday, saying he's not bothered by any of it.

Per AS, his job security is quickly fading, and the rumours have only been strengthened by a recent interview Mourinho gave to Cuatro (h/t Ben Hayward of the London Evening Standard).

Zidane said he didn't mind the comments: "I doesn't bother me to hear Mourinho; it is what it is. I don't have to say if I read it or now—that's the situation. Here, you lose one game and you have to change everything."

While Mourinho said he wouldn't return to the club right now because Zidane is the manager, sports writer Robbie Dunne thought it was all part of his larger plan:

On the rumours he could be sacked in the near future, Zidane had this to say:

"If I read the press, it says I'm gone. I feel strong. I have learned to never back down and to keep working until the very last moment.

"I'm not thinking about leaving. I'm only thinking of winning tomorrow. You are here to speak, and you do it well. The difficulties that they speak of on the outside are something we can't control."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Los Blancos have started the season in poor form, winning just two of four La Liga matches and getting crushed by Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League opener. Les Parisiens won 3-0, despite being without their three biggest stars in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

The result increased the pressure on Zidane, who is in his second stint as Real manager but has yet to rekindle the magic that led to three straight Champions League titles during his first run.

Per Dunne, the former midfielder does not appear impressed with the squad at his disposal:

Real spent heavily in the summer to bring in the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, but their impact has been minimal thus far.

Los Blancos will face La Liga leaders Sevilla on Sunday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. They are unbeaten so far this season, but in their only home match, they drew with Celta Vigo.

A big win against the leaders may be just what Real need to build some momentum ahead of a difficult period. They will visit both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona before the end of October, while also facing Club Brugge and Galatasaray in the Champions League.