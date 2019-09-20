La Liga Table 2019 Week 5: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Osasuna and Real Betis battled to a 0-0 draw at El Sadar Stadium in La Liga on Friday night. The stalemate means Osasuna stay unbeaten at home and also move into eighth place.

Meanwhile, a point on their travels leaves Betis 13th and in the bottom half of the table.

Friday's Result

Osasuna 0-0 Real Betis

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sevilla: 4, 3, +4, 10

2. Atletico Madrid: 4, 3, +1, 9

3. Real Madrid: 4, 2, +3, 8

4. Athletic Bilbao: 4, 2, +3, 8

5. Barcelona: 4, 2, +5, 7

6. Granada: 4, 2, +4, 7

7. Real Sociedad: 4, 2, +1, 7

8. Osasuna: 5, 1, +1, 7

9. Levante: 4, 2, +1, 6

10. Villarreal: 4, 1, +2, 5

11. Alaves: 4, 1, 0, 5

12. Real Valladolid: 4, 1, -1, 5

13. Real Betis: 5, 1, -3, 5

14. Valencia: 4, 1, -2, 4

15. Mallorca: 4, 1, -2, 4

16. Celta Vigo: 4, 1, -3, 4

17. Espanyol: 4, 0, -4, 4

18. Getafe: 4, 0, -1, 3

19. Eibar: 4, 0, -3, 1

20. Leganes: 4, 0, -6, 0

Betis had some bright moments during the opening 45 minutes, with most of them involving Nabil Fekir pulling the creative strings from midfield. The former Lyon star set up chances for Borja Iglesias and Juanmi, but the visitors still couldn't fashion a breakthrough.

The hosts could not either thanks largely to a fine display from ex-Wigan Athletic stopper Joel Robles in the Betis goal:

Osasuna stayed in control after the break and should have been in front on 54 minutes, only for Fran Merida to put his header wide from close range. The one-time Arsenal playmaker was looking lively in the engine room and taking up plenty of threatening positions between the midfield and forward lines.

Merida was also receiving excellent support from veteran striker Adrian Lopez. The 31-year-old was mixing up his runs and dropping off the front to attempt to slide some passes in behind.

Lopez played in Chimy Avila, but the Argentinian's effort crashed off the bar, a familiar sight for Osasuna fans during the first few weeks of the campaign:

It was beginning to look like it wouldn't be Osasuna's night when David Garcia planted another header from inside the box just wide. One more fine chance was spurned when Merida teed up Brandon with five minutes remaining, but Robles still refused to be beaten.

Ultimately, the 29-year-old's stubborn display proved enough for Betis to leave with a share of the spoils despite Osasuna just about shading the play.

Saturday will see champions Barcelona try to get back on track in Granada, while leaders Sevilla host Real Madrid on Sunday.