EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Friday's Week 6 Results and Top Scorers

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bournemouth defeated Southampton 3-1 on Friday in the Premier League at St Mary's Stadium.

The visitors scored twice in the first half through Nathan Ake and Harry Wilson, and Joshua King had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee before the interval.

However, the Saints fought back in the second half, and despite dominating possession, the hosts could only grab a consolation through a James Ward-Prowse penalty.

A stoppage-time mistake in the Southampton defence allowed Callum Wilson to score his fourth of the season to wrap up the points.

The victory propelled the Cherries up to third in the Premier League before the weekend fixtures.

Premier League Standings (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 5, +11, 15

2. Manchester City: 5, +10, 10

3. Bournemouth: 6, 1, 10

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 5, +5, 8

5. Manchester United: 5, +4, 8

6. Leicester City: 5, +2, 8

7. Chelsea: 5, 0, 8

8. Arsenal: 5, 0, 8

9. West Ham United: 5, -1, 8

10. Everton: 5, -2, 7

11. Southampton: 6, -3, 7

12. Crystal Palace: 5, -3, 7

13. Norwich City: 5, -3, 6

14. Burnley: 5, -1, 5

15. Sheffield United: 5, -1, 5

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, -3, 5

17. Aston Villa: 5, -2, 4

18. Newcastle United: 5, -4, 4

19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5, -4, 3

20. Watford: 5, -6, 2

For the table in full, visit the Premier League website.

Top Scorers

1. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 7

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 7

3. Teemu Pukki, Norwich: 6

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 5

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 5

6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 4

6. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 4

6. Ashley Barnes, Burnley: 4

6. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 4

Friday Recap

Michael Steele/Getty Images

It was a tale of two halves on the South Coast after Southampton produced a spirited display after half-time. Bournemouth had their foot on the gas from the opening moments, and Ralph Hasenhuttl's men appeared initially off the pace against Eddie Howe's unit.

The Cherries quickly broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes when Ake was unchallenged in the box from a corner. The defender steered his header home as he attacked the ball with conviction.

Bournemouth thought they had earned a two-goal lead when Dominic Solanke linked with King, but the Norway international was given offside by VAR after slotting home. Howe's side continued to attack, and the away team were rewarded after Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson stole into the box with a late run to finish with style.

Squawka Football highlighted the winger's growing reputation during loan spells at Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth:

Southampton fans were left scratching their heads at half-time having witnessed a lifeless display by their side, but the hosts found a second wind after the interval.

Bournemouth were less efficient and lacked their opening ambition, and their lead appeared to inhibit them in the second half. Steve Cook brought down Che Adams in the box after 53 minutes, and after a VAR check, Ward-Prowse convincingly finished from the penalty spot.

Southampton were in the ascendancy, and Danny Ings rose from the substitute bench as Hasenhuttl went for the equaliser.

However, despite home supporters creating plenty of noise and atmosphere, it was Bournemouth who scored in the final seconds to guarantee victory. Callum Wilson was gifted an open goal after Saints goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Jan Bednarek were involved in a calamitous misunderstanding in the fifth minute of injury time.