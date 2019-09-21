Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui will get the chance for payback when La Liga leaders Sevilla welcome Real Madrid to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday.

Lopetegui was sacked by Real last October, following a brief and ill-fated spell in the dugout. The 53-year-old has since been repairing his reputation by guiding Sevilla to an unbeaten start to the season.

Sevilla have taken 10 points from four domestic matches and began the club's UEFA Europa league campaign with an impressive 3-0 win away to Qarabag on Thursday.

Real's form has been in sharp contrast, with Los Blancos beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Zinedine Zidane's team has also been stumbling in the Spanish top flight, drawing two of four games.

Date: Sunday, September 22

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT. fuboTV.

Odds

Sevilla: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Real Madrid: +150

Draw: +280

Odds per Caesars.

It's surprising Real are the betting favourites considering how well Sevilla have played. Lopetegui's men have been strong at both ends of the pitch, particularly at the back.

Sevilla have kept three clean sheets so far, with centre-backs Daniel Carrico and Diego Carlos quickly forming a rock-solid partnership. Their rapport will be tested by Karim Benzema, who has started the season in prolific form.

Benzema should receive ample support from Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, with the latter making his Real debut in Paris. Both Hazard and Bale possess the pace, trickery and shooting power to break down Sevilla's disciplined back four.

The hosts will be better served trying to overrun Los Merengues in midfield. PSG succeeded in winning the battle in the middle, and Sevilla can do the same thanks to underrated anchorman Fernando and combative playmaker Ever Banega.

Their industry will afford Joan Jordan time and space to cause Real problems in the final third. The former Eibar ace has been showcasing his eye for goal for his new club.

Sevilla's complementary midfield trio can overwhelm Toni Kroos, Casemiro and James Rodriguez the way Idrissa Gueye and PSG did. Kroos was particularly off the pace in the French capital, but the Germany international is still technically adept enough to act as the creative fulcrum of Zidane's team.

Injuries to Isco and Luka Modric aren't helping Real's cause in the middle.

If Sevilla boss possession, they will keep the ball away from Real's danger men up top and eventually wear down a team looking increasingly fragile on Zidane's watch.