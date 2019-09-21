West Ham vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and West Ham United are each chasing a third win from six in the 2019/20 Premier League season at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers missed the chance to go third after being held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa on Monday. Meanwhile, United's improving defence helped the Red Devils keep a clean sheet during an otherwise drab 1-0 victory over Leicester City last time out.

West Ham won this fixture last season, winning 3-1 with Felipe Anderson among the goals. The Brazilian, along with winger Andriy Yarmolenko and central schemer Manuel Lanzini, can cause problems to a United back four led by the world's most-expensive defender Harry Maguire.

Date: Sunday, September 22

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports PL/NBCSN

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Odds

West Ham: +220 (bet $100 to win $220)

United: +120

Draw: +250

Odds per Caesars.

United are likely slight favourites because of how quickly Maguire and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have gotten up to speed. Both were signed for big money in the summer, but they have already had a positive impact as parts of the club's concerted effort to become stronger defensively.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well be more concerned with how his team fares in attacking areas. His options are limited, with playmaker Paul Pogba and forward Anthony Martial sidelined, while in-form winger Daniel James is a doubt with a back problem, according to BBC Sport.

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are still available, but Solskjaer may be tempted to turn to Mason Greenwood, after the 17-year-old scored his first senior goal on Thursday. Greenwood offered a glimpse of his quality as a finisher by netting the winner to beat FC Astana in the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford:

West Ham will count on Issa Diop, previously a reported United target, to keep the door shut at the back. The Frenchman has told Sky Sports News' Blake Welton he is "already a better player" than last season.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini will feel confident about Diop, but he will be concerned about the fitness of Lanzini. Pellegrini confirmed on Friday his No. 10 "has a small problem that we will review before the game, so we must wait for tomorrow," per Football.London's Sam Inkersole.

Fortunately for Pellegrini, his squad is loaded with creative maestros, including Jack Wilshere and Pablo Fornals. West Ham will need some guile in the engine room to help provide chances for Anderson, Yarmolenko and towering centre-forward Sebastien Haller.

The latter couldn't add to his tally of three league goals against Villa, but he did at least showcase his power in the air:

Haller won't find it easy to bully Maguire and Co. but if he's allowed to bring others into the game, the Hammers have enough firepower to make this another unhappy trip to east London for the Red Devils.