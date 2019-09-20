Willian Backs Tammy Abraham at Chelsea After 'Big Loss' of Eden Hazard Exit

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Willian has backed Tammy Abraham to "make the difference" for the Blues following Eden Hazard's departure.

The Brazilian spoke to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella about Hazard's €100 million (£88 million) move to Real Madrid in the summer:

He said:

"I think Hazard's exit was a big loss. Eden is a player that can make the difference, but I think we have players that can continue to make the difference as well.

"Abraham is playing well at the moment. He is scoring lots of goals and I am very happy for him.

"The young players are doing well. They can improve a lot. I think Chelsea is Chelsea. No matter the players we have, we have to fight until the end in every competition. That's what we want to do this season."

Because of their transfer ban, Chelsea were unable to recruit a replacement for Hazard in the summer. They also opted not to keep Gonzalo Higuain, who joined on loan from Juventus in January after Alvaro Morata was loaned to Atletico Madrid.

After spending the last three seasons on loan himself, Abraham has been given a chance at Stamford Bridge.

The striker scored 26 goals apiece in season-long spells with Bristol City and Aston Villa in the Championship, either side of a year with Swansea City when they were in the top flight. He played 39 times for the Swans but scored just eight goals in all competitions.

Back in the Premier League with Chelsea, he has enjoyed a fine start to the season.

Fox Soccer put his form in perspective after he netted a hat-trick in Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday:

The triple followed consecutive braces against Norwich City and Sheffield United.

Former Aston Villa player Lee Hendrie is an admirer of the 21-year-old:

Last season, Hazard contributed 21 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, which shows how significant his loss is to the team.

With recruitment of a replacement not possible, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard needed his current crop of players to step up in the Belgian's absence, and Abraham has done that superbly in recent matches.

The Blues host Liverpool on Sunday, and scoring past them will be a tougher test for Abraham than Wolves, Norwich or Sheffield United. How he fares against them will be a useful barometer of what Chelsea might be able to expect from him this season.