Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial out for West Ham vs. Manchester United

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial for their visit to West Ham United on Sunday, but winger Daniel James could be fit.

United beat Astana 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League without the trio on Thursday, and they will have to do the same against West Ham after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed none are in contention for the Premier League clash, per James Westwood of Goal:

"Not really, no. [Pogba and Martial] have not been training yet so I don't think so. [Luke] won't be ready."

On James, though, the Norwegian manager was more optimistic: "Daniel James? I don't know. He's not trained in the last few days. Hopefully, but not sure. We'll have a recovery day with everyone tomorrow and we'll see on Saturday."

Solskjaer has been unable to call upon talismanic midfielder Pogba since United's 1-1 draw with Southampton on August 31, when he picked up an ankle injury.

Shaw and Martial, meanwhile, have been out of action for even longer. Both picked up injuries in the home loss to Crystal Palace on August 24.

James, 21, joined United from Swansea City in June and made a fine start to his Red Devils career, netting three goals in his first four Premier League appearances:

In last weekend's 1-0 victory over Leicester City, though, he picked up a knock that ruled him out of the Astana clash.

His return against West Ham would be a big boost as the Welshman is United's form player.

The Red Devils' recent record away at West Ham is poor. Last term they were beaten 3-1 at the London Stadium following a 0-0 draw there the season before.

If James is fit, he will likely start on the left wing, with Marcus Rashford at No. 9 and Mason Greenwood potentially on the right after he scored the winning goal against Astana:

But if he does not recover in time, Solskjaer will have to look elsewhere as United bid to maintain the momentum gained from their first back-to-back victories of the season.