Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Talks Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Alisson Fitness

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on September 17, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given updates on Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Alisson and Divock Origi ahead of the Reds' trip to Chelsea on Sunday. 

Per the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst, on a potential injury to Van Dijk, Klopp said: 

"Does it keep me awake? Not yet. It is the reason we have four centre-halves. It is not easy for the 'in the moment' No. 4 to play. Of course [injuries] can happen but cannot think about them before they happen. We all need luck to be successful.

"I've said it a lot of times, we have four world-class centre-backs. They can all play together in each partnership."

The Times' Paul Joyce shared the manager's update on the others: 

     

