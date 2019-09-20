Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Vincent Thian/Associated Press

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in the first free practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

He set a time of one minute, 40.259 seconds, putting him narrowly ahead of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes rounded out the top three.

FP1 Recap

Here's the classification for FP1:

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Vettel were the first to set times, and the only drivers to do so in almost 20 minutes.

Tyre manufacturers Pirelli offered insight into the drivers' preparations for the race:

Hamilton was the last driver to set a time while his Silver Arrows team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, moved to the top of the standings.

The Englishman wasted little time in topping the timesheet himself, though, despite a near-miss with Carlos Sainz's McLaren.

Leclerc's session came to an end when his car suffered an apparent gearbox issue, while, after a close call earlier on, Bottas collided with a wall after his tyres locked up:

Verstappen came out on top of the timesheet after a duel with Vettel and Hamilton.