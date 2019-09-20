Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's PracticeSeptember 20, 2019
Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in the first free practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.
He set a time of one minute, 40.259 seconds, putting him narrowly ahead of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes rounded out the top three.
FP1 Recap
Here's the classification for FP1:
Formula 1 @F1
Verstappen on top for now... How will things pan out as night descends on FP2? 🤔 #F1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/JFo4nUi9Eb
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Vettel were the first to set times, and the only drivers to do so in almost 20 minutes.
Tyre manufacturers Pirelli offered insight into the drivers' preparations for the race:
Pirelli Motorsport @pirellisport
#FP1 underway @F1NightRace! But actually it’s still day: and that’s why #FP1 tends not to be the most representative session. More a question of dialling the drivers into the humid demands of this complex, 23-corner video game. #F1
Pirelli Motorsport @pirellisport
It’s getting pretty warm out there: 34 degrees ambient and 42 degrees on track. But it’s the humidity that really punishes the drivers: they can lose two kilos in sweat during the course of the race. https://t.co/j5MOfZdIn8
Hamilton was the last driver to set a time while his Silver Arrows team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, moved to the top of the standings.
The Englishman wasted little time in topping the timesheet himself, though, despite a near-miss with Carlos Sainz's McLaren.
Leclerc's session came to an end when his car suffered an apparent gearbox issue, while, after a close call earlier on, Bottas collided with a wall after his tyres locked up:
Formula 1 @F1
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Bottas crunches into the wall at Turn 19 💥 #F1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/f0GprXUiNC
Verstappen came out on top of the timesheet after a duel with Vettel and Hamilton.
