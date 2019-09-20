Thomas Meunier Says He Is 'Devoted' to PSG Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Thomas Meunier has said that despite finding his lack of game time "frustrating," he is "devoted" to Paris Saint-Germain.

The right-back has only started one of PSG's five Ligue 1 games so far in 2019-20, finding himself down the pecking order behind Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba. With both absent for PSG's midweek UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid, Meunier started the Group A clash and netted a late third in a 3-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

After the transfer window closed earlier this month, Meunier said he "could have left" the club amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, and he was hoping for an extension to his PSG contract, which expires at the end of 2019-20:

Per French outlet RMC (h/t Inside Futbol), the Belgium international has now reaffirmed his commitment to the French champions despite ongoing links with the Gunners:

"My philosophy and mentality have never changed. I have been saying since my first steps here at PSG that I would be devoted to the club until the end of my contract or more. He [the coach] will be able to count on me. Sometimes it is a bit frustrating, and the happiness in football is in playing. But choices have been made, and the coach will take his own decisions."

Given Meunier is only 28 and could be a regular starter in a number of top European sides, rumours will likely continue to circulate. It is possible he could be available for free next summer if he does not sign a new contract with PSG, and he would be a superb signing for a club like Arsenal, who currently have an out-of-position Ainsley Maitland-Niles deputising for the injured Hector Bellerin at right-back.

As Meunier showed against Real when he netted a fine goal on the counter-attack, he boasts a combination of attacking and defensive attributes required in a modern full-back.

It is clear from his latest comments, though, that he is currently committed to PSG and would like another contract. If that is not forthcoming, the chances of Meunier leaving the French giants will increase, as will the rumours about his potential destination.