Granada vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Barcelona will count on the return of Lionel Messi to help get their season back on track when they travel to Granada on Saturday.

Messi made his first appearance of the season after injury during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentina international's presence should help Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann after the struggling strike duo drew a blank in Germany. However, Barca won't be able to take their opponents lightly since the newly promoted team has taken seven points from a possible 12.

All of those points have come on Granada's travels, but this side has the potential to be strong on home soil. In No. 10 Antonio Puertas and striker Roberto Soldado, Granada have the quality in the final third to punish any mistakes at the back from the Blaugrana.

Date: Saturday, September 21

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT. fuboTV.

Odds

Granada: +850 (bet $100 to win $850)

Barcelona: -320 (bet $100 to win $31.25)

Draw: +450

Odds per Caesars.

Messi showed glimpses of the difference he makes for Barcelona during a 31-minute cameo against Dortmund. His trickery and eye for a pass will be key to getting more from Griezmann.

The former Atletico Madrid star has failed to score in four of his five appearances in all competitions so far this season. He's called for time to establish a better rapport with Messi, per Movistar+ (h/t Goal's Brendan McLoughlin): "It's my second month since I arrived, I have to get used to it and play more with them to understand the movements of Suarez and Leo."

As much as Messi can help improve Griezmann, it would also help for Suarez to get back on track. The 32-year-old has been inconsistent recently, but he's still a player who can change games and produce when it counts:

Barca will need their match-winners up top to click because Granada have goals along the forward line. Soldado is still an intelligent target man whose movement can take him free of most markers.

He and Puertas are afforded time to cause damage by the presence of holding midfielder Maxime Gonalons. The AS Roma loanee is a natural enforcer who combines brawn with the technique to help build moves from deep.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Granada should feel confident about being able to test Barca early on. Yet if Messi gets back to peak form quickly, the visitors will reach double-digit points in the league.