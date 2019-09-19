Report: 10-Minute Concussion Substitutions Could Be Introduced to Football

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

Adidas Telstar match balls are seen during a training session on the eve of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter final football match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena on July 6, 2018 in Samara. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will reportedly debate a proposal to introduce mandatory 10-minute concussion tests with temporary substitutions, following the example of rugby.

According to The Athletic's Matt Slater on Thursday, the IFAB—which determines adjustments to football's lawswill convene on October 23 to discuss new concussion protocols.

The current system, which features an on-pitch three-minute assessment, is reportedly deemed not good enough. The proposed changes would put the policy more in line with the ones used in rugby union, rugby league and the NFL.

Sportswriter Sam Peters called the move "sensible and overdue":

According to Slater, changes were discussed by FIFA five years ago, but the majority of executive committee members disagreed with the changes, questioning whether the concussion substitutes could be used to cheat the system. They also wanted to keep the sport universal and not introduce policies that wouldn't be replicated at the grassroots level.

The Athletic's Laura Williamson predicted the first point will once again dominate the debate:

The IFAB is expected to appoint a task force that will look into several key details, like who will asses the player and when he would be allowed to return to training. Other questions include whether the concussion substitute will count towards the three changes allotted to teams and what to do if the sub is injured while the concussion tests are ongoing.

Football's concussion protocols have come under fire for being too lax. The final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup provided another example:

Once key questions have been resolved, the IFAB can make formal recommendations to FIFA. The first meeting where these could be approved will be in March, in time to implement the new rules for next season.

