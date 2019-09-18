Giants' Eli Manning Says He Has to Accept New Role as Backup QB to Daniel Jones

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks to pass while under pressure during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since being benched in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, saying he's planning to "make the best" of being a backup.

"I'm not dying, and the season's not over. There's a lot to be positive about, a lot to be grateful for. I just have to accept my new role and make the best of it," Manning told reporters.

Manning, 38, has started 232 of the Giants' last 233 games. The lone exception was a one-week benching in favor of Geno Smith in 2017.

    

