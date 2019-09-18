Champions League Results 2019: Group Tables, Scores After Wednesday's Matches

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returned with a bang on Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain dished Real Madrid an embarrassing 3-0 loss in their Group A clash at the Parc des Princes.

Atletico Madrid struck in the 90th minute to draw 2-2 with Juventus and complete their comeback from two goals down, although Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert against his old Spanish rivals.

Manchester City clinched a routine 3-0 victory in Group C away to Shakhtar Donetsk, while Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow came up with a valuable 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen to lead Group D.

Tottenham Hotspur lost a two-goal cushion and drew 2-2 away to Olympiakos, opening their Group B campaign in disappointing fashion. Club Brugge drew 0-0 at home to Galatasaray in a Group A result that didn't help either team much in their efforts to beat Real or PSG into the top two.

Bayern Munich took their time to get going at home to Red Star Belgrade but eventually ran out 3-0 victors, and Dinamo Zagreb racked up the biggest winning margin of the day when they trampled Atalanta 4-0.

Wednesday's Results

Olympiakos 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus

Bayern Munich 3-0 Red Star Belgrade

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta

Group Tables

Group A (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference, Points)



1. Paris Saint-Germain: 1, 1, 0, 0, +3, 3

2. Galatasaray: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Club Brugge: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Real Madrid: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

Group B

1. Bayern Munich: 1, 1, 0, 0, +3, 3

2. Tottenham Hotspur: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Olympiakos: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Red Star Belgrade: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

Group C

1. Dinamo Zagreb: 1, 1, 0, 0, +4, 3

2. Manchester City: 1, 1, 0, 0, +3, 3

3. Shakhtar Donetsk: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

4. Atalanta: 1, 0, 0, 1, -4, 0

Group D



1. Lokomotiv Moscow: 1, 1, 0, 1, +1, 3

2. Juventus: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Atletico Madrid: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Bayer Leverkusen: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

Recap

Thomas Tuchel won the first battle of wits opposite Real counterpart Zinedine Zidane and helped take PSG to the top of Group A following a comfortable opening victory over their biggest rivals for first.

Angel Di Maria appeared intent on reminding his old club of what they're missing, connecting with Juan Bernat's ball in to poke the hosts ahead at the Parc des Princes (U.S. viewers only):

The Argentinian left team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar—injured and suspended for the fixture, respectively—ecstatic in the stands following his sublime second (U.S. and UK only):

Gareth Bale came close to getting Real on the board shortly after with a fabulous lob, but the golazo was ruled out following a check from the video assistant referee, per Match of the Day's Gary Lineker:

Bernat propelled forward against combined with Thomas Meunier, who tucked in a routine third to put the finishing touches on PSG's triumph as Real's back line fell to bits (U.S. and UK only):

The goals flew back in Madrid, too, when Atletico and Juventus finished all scare, just as it looked as though Maurizio Sarri had the keys to unlocking Diego Simeone's side at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It would always take something special to break Atleti's defence at home, and Juan Cuadrado came up with exactly that to break the deadlock (U.S. and UK only):

Blaise Matuidi put Juve two in front before Stefan Savic headed in to halve the deficit. The best drama was saved for last, however, when substitute debutant Hector Herrera rose highest to head in Kieran Trippier's corner in the last minute (U.S. only):

Manchester City barely had to step out of second gear to beat Shakhtar at Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan each scored before half-time, and Gabriel Jesus got a deserved third deep into the second period.

Tottenham weren't as productive and allowed a two-goal lead to slip for the second time in three matches.

Lucas Moura followed up a contentious Harry Kane penalty with a terrific strike from outside the box to put Spurs two goals ahead 30 minutes into their clash at Olympiakos, via BT Sport (U.S. and UK viewers only):

Daniel Podence then showed a wicked turn of pace down the right and flashed a low shot across Hugo Lloris to get the Greek hosts on the board just before half-time.

Former Marseille and France winger Mathieu Valbuena, 34, has been prominent for Olympiakos since joining on a free this summer. He converted his fourth goal for the club to level from the spot and secure a point after Jan Vertonghen fouled inside the box early in the second half.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino detailed his disappointment, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London:

Mislav Orsic scored a hat-trick as Dinamo waltzed away from Atalanta with relative ease, with the Italians receiving a mighty wake-up in their first Champions League fixture.

Hosts Club Brugge were favourites to get the better of Galatasaray heading into their Group A clash, but the pair saw out a bore draw at Jan Breydel Stadium.