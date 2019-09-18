Virgil van Dijk Denies Liverpool Contract Rumours: 'There is Nothing Going On'

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk has said he isn't in talks over a contract extension at Anfield, dismissing speculation he already has a new six-year agreement in place.

Van Dijk, 28, spoke to Sky Sports after Liverpool began their UEFA Champions League title defence with a 2-0 defeat at Napoli on Tuesday.

Reporter Bryan Swanson enquired about Van Dijk's situation and desire to pen a new deal, to which he replied: "There is nothing going on, so that's it."

He was pressed further about whether he wanted to discuss an extension, adding: "That's not on me. I saw some reports in the media that I was agreeing a new deal and stuff. But I'm not even discussing anything at the moment. The only thing I want to do right now is focus on the games, and we'll see in the future what may happen."

Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo reported earlier in September that Van Dijk—who was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2018-19—was "bemused" by talk of a new £200,000-per-week contract.

The Netherlands international joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018 and is contracted to the Reds until June 2023.

Van Dijk may have been particularly apprehensive about discussing a new contract after losing 2-0 at the Stadio San Paolo following late goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente.

BBC 5 Live Sport talked about Van Dijk's error in the buildup to Llorente's settling strike in Naples:

Many might say Van Dijk has already justified his Liverpool price-tag after the club ended their 14-year wait for a Champions League title in his first full season on Merseyside.

The former Celtic star has been in the Premier League for a little more than four years, but Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany recently touted Van Dijk as the division's greatest of all time in his position, per The Athletic's Sam Lee:

Liverpool finished one point behind Premier League winners Manchester City last season and are already five points clear at the top of the table after five games this term.

Jurgen Klopp's side have let in only four goals in the league—no team in the division has conceded fewer.

Fan account Anfield Watch said in the summer that Van Dijk was worthy of new investment:

Van Dijk will be approaching his 32nd birthday when his contract is set to expire in 2023, though a defender of his quality may well extend his reign at the top well beyond that mark.

Liverpool will surely look to prolong his stay at Anfield before then, but a contract extension doesn't appear to be on Van Dijk's radar for now.