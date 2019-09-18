Eagles Cancel Practice amid Injuries to Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, More

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a third quarter touchdown pass against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles canceled practice Wednesday on the heels of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer noted that he could not remember the Eagles ever canceling a Wednesday practice sandwiched between two Sunday games in consecutive weeks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided a potential reason by pointing out that the Eagles are "really, really banged up."

Both wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) left Sunday's game and did not return. Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan also exited with a foot injury.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

