WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from September 18

3 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Roderick Strong sought to dethrone the charismatic North American champion Velveteen Dream and add the last piece of NXT gold to The Undisputed Era's collection in the main event of the USA Network portion of this week's show.

The back-and-forth action of the opening minutes continued into and out of the commercial break. An ax handle from the top rope to the back of Strong on the floor had the champion building momentum until the challenger sent Dream hip-first into the barricade.

A smart, calculated worker, Strong worked over the back and midsection of Dream, forcing him to expend energy in an attempt to fight his way back into the match. A brutal backbreaker cut off an attempt at a comeback. A uranage into a backbreaker continued the challenger's roll.

Dream tried to counter into a Sharpshooter at one point but Strong fought out and sent his opponent to the floor. Dream cut him off, though, sending The Messiah of the Backbreaker into the steel steps as the show entered another break.

Back from the commercial, Strong set Dream up for a superplex but the eccentric competitor fought out and delivered another double axe handle. A big superkick only earned him a two-count, though, as Strong shot his shoulder off the mat at the last second.

A schoolboy rollup earned another two and a Dream-DT resulted in a third near-fall.

Dream teased the Purple Rainmaker but Strong rolled out of the ring. The champion chased but ate a big knee to the face, stunning him and leaving him draped across the middle rope. Strong trapped his opponent in the ropes and unloaded on him, relentlessly punishing him.

He delivered a butterfly powerbomb and segued into the Stronghold, looking for a submission victory.

Dream, though, fought through the tremendous pain and made it to the ropes to force the break.

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish made their presence felt, surrounding the ring just in time for Dream to accidentally wipe out the official. The champion recovered, delivered the Dream Valley Driver and tried to fight off Undisputed Era.

Strong delivered End of Heartache in what looked like the finish but Dream kicked out at two, bringing the fans to their feet. Another Dream Valley Driver led to Cole seizing an opening, blasting Dream and setting up Strong's championship victory.

Undisputed Era celebrated the victory, holding all the gold in NXT to close out the broadcast.

Result

Strong defeated Dream to win the North American Championship

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was a TakeOver-worthy match that introduced those unfamiliar with the NXT product to the type of in-ring action it can expect while confirming why those ardent fans are so passionate about it.

Dream looked like a world-beater, a babyface who fought through adversity before the numbers game proved too much for him to overcome. He loses nothing in defeat, Undisputed Era looks even more dastardly and dominant and the brand has a heel act it can continue to build its brand around.

For Strong personally, this is the culmination of an underrated run that has produced some of NXT's finest matches. He is as consistently great a Superstar as there is across any brand so it is refreshing to see his hard work paid off in such a prime spot.