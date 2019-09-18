'Not for Sale' Jadon Sancho Says He 'Can't Tell the Future' Amid Man Utd Links

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho has said he wants to "win titles" at Borussia Dortmund but "can't tell the future" amid ongoing links to Manchester United.

Earlier this year, Sancho was reported as United's No. 1 target, per Adrian Kajumba in the Mirror.

The Manchester giants failed to land him, but given the Red Devils remain short on attacking strength on the right wing—Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James all prefer the left—they could return for him in the future.

Speaking after Dortmund's 0-0 draw with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Sancho said he is only focused on succeeding with the Bundesliga club, per Viasport (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal):

"I can't tell the future. I just take it game by game. I just wanna give 100 per cent for Borussia Dortmund. I really want to do well with Dortmund. Obviously, I want to win titles and give everything. It's crazy. Everything has come so fast. But I have a great team. They keep me humbled. I just take it game by game and give 100 per cent."

Sancho, 19, moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 after being denied first-team opportunities by manager Pep Guardiola.

He enjoyed a breakout season with Dortmund in the Bundesliga in 2018-19, netting 12 goals and providing 14 assists as BVB finished second to champions Bayern Munich.

At the start of the new campaign, he has picked up where he left off, registering two league goals and four assists, and his overall statistics for the German club make for impressive reading:

Against Spanish giants Barca in Group F on Tuesday, the Englishman impressed again:

Sancho has a contract with Dortmund that runs to 2022, and the club's sporting director Michael Zorc made it clear before the meeting with Barcelona that United's summer pursuit of him was never considered, per Viasport (h/t Pisani):

"We didn't talk to them [United]. They were asking us for a meeting [during the offseason]. Sancho is not for sale."

If Sancho continues to perform to such a high level, United will not be the only side interested in him when the transfer window reopens.

It seems unlikely he would leave in January given he is clearly committed to winning some silverware with Dortmund.

But Sancho's future is sure to be a key story again next summer when United will likely reignite their interest in the England international.