1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Has Earned More Playing Time

Although we shouldn't overreact to September football, it's not hard to tell who's playing well. During the offseason, team officials emphasized the need to put the best players on the field, but some of them have been underutilized through two weeks.

Typically, coaches may be reluctant to overload inexperienced youngsters, but staffs shouldn't limit a budding talent or feature a less effective player because of possible early rough patches.

Some veterans sign short-term deals knowing they're expected to take on responsibilities in a rotation. However, high production at a weak position should change that initial plan.

Let's take a look at players with varying levels of experience, ranging from rookies to 10-year pros, who should see a boost in snap count because of their early production. With such a small sample size, many of the selections have either flashed in glimpses or had a solid outing in one of the first couple of games.