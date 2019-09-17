Yankees News: Dellin Betances' Injury Diagnosed as Torn Achilles

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After making his season debut Sunday, Dellin Betances is out again after suffering a partial tear of his left Achilles tendon, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

The New York Yankees relief pitcher had missed most of the season with shoulder and lat injuries but finally returned to the lineup over the weekend. He struck out the only two batters he faced on eight pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in his lone appearance of 2019.

Manager Aaron Boone provided an explanation of the injury Tuesday:

Betances seemingly didn't know anything was wrong after his last appearance, telling YES Network in a postgame interview he felt good physically.

"For me, it's just stay healthy and continue to work on what I need to work on to be ready for the postseason," he added.

It seems he will be sidelined yet again, which is even more devastating for the 31-year-old considering he is set to enter free agency.

Betances has proved to be one of the most valuable relievers in the game. He earned four straight All-Star selections from 2014-17 and has produced a 2.36 career ERA with a 177 ERA+ since entering the league in 2011.

The Yankees have survived without him in 2019 with Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Tommy Kahnle thriving in the late innings ahead of Aroldis Chapman, but you can always use another standout pitcher when trying to win a World Series title.

There is no surgery scheduled for Betances at this time.