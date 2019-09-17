2020 WNBA Draft: Liberty Get 1st Pick; Full Order Revealed After Lottery

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The New York Liberty are on the clock after winning the 2020 WNBA draft lottery Tuesday.

The Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream round out the lottery slots. The Liberty had the best odds (44.2 percent) of landing the No. 1 overall pick as their two-year record of 17-51 was the lowest of the four squads.

2020 WNBA Draft Order—First Round

1. New York Liberty

2. Dallas Wings

3. Indiana Fever

4. Atlanta Dream

5. Phoenix Mercury

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Seattle Storm

8. Chicago Sky

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. Connecticut Sun

12. Washington Mystics

