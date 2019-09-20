Eagles News: DeSean Jackson Won't Play vs. Lions with Abdominal Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 20, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Friday wide receiver DeSean Jackson will not play Sunday versus the Detroit Lions because of an abdominal injury, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jackson exited the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons, and ESPN's Tim McManus later reported he was expected to miss two weeks.

Before the start of the regular season, Jackson broke his left ring finger during a workout in late August, but not only did he play Week 1, he thrived, racking up 154 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, Jackson has put up big numbers when healthy, but he's rarely been fully healthy, only registering 16-game seasons twice in his 11-year career.

With Jackson out and Alshon Jeffery's status for Sunday in question (calf strain), Nelson Agholor may serve as quarterback Carson Wentz's No. 1 target at wideout.

Rookie second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins could also be factors, while tight end Zach Ertz will likely be the go-to guy overall.

