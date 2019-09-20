David Njoku Placed on IR by Browns Because of Wrist Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been placed on injured reserve due to a wrist injury.



The team announced the move Friday, noting Njoku hurt his wrist and suffered a concussion during Monday's win over the New York Jets.

Njoku was upended and landed on his head during the first quarter of Week 2's Monday Night Football game. He was diagnosed with a concussion and didn't return to the field.

By being placed on injured reserve, Njoku will have to sit out at least eight weeks. The earliest he will be able to return this season will be in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2017 first-round pick appeared in every game through the first two seasons of his NFL career. Last season was his best with 639 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions across 16 games (14 starts).



Should Njoku remain sidelined for extended time, quarterback Baker Mayfield will still have receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry as well as running back Nick Chubb to move the offense along. Demetrius Harris would be slated to handle the load at tight end.