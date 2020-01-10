Jets' Sam Darnold Reportedly Undergoes Surgery on Thumb Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2020

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in action against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
Brad Penner/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold underwent surgery earlier this week on his injured thumb.

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, Darnold had the procedure to repair a ligament but is expected to take part in all of the team's offseason activities. 

This is yet another in a list of physical ailments for the Jets at quarterback. Darnold missed time during the regular season with mono, and Trevor Siemian was lost for the season to an ankle injury he suffered while filling in for the starter against the Cleveland Browns.

New York turned toward Luke Falk after Siemian was injured but released him in October. 

The good news is it doesn't sound like Darnold should have any long-term issues as he prepares for the 2020 season. 

Any durability concerns with Darnold are sure to raise red flags for the future as well as the present for the Jets. They selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft to be the franchise quarterback for years, and he played 13 games as a rookie.

He threw for 2,865 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in that rookie campaign. The former USC star followed that up with 3,024 yards, a 61.9 completion percentage and 19 touchdowns in 13 games this season. 

