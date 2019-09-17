Patrice Evra Says Manchester United Players Need to 'Bleed for the Club'

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Patrice Evra has said Manchester United's squad need to "bleed for the club" if they want to prove themselves at Old Trafford.

The former United defender, who won five Premier League titles with the Red Devils, praised the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager but said the club's players must show their desire in every match.

According to Adam Goodwin of Sky Sports, Evra also said David De Gea should not be the best player at United because it would prove there are issues in outfield positions.

"We've had too many managers, David Moyes, [Louis] van Gaal, [Jose] Mourinho. I just think for the players it's difficult.

"One manager wants to play one way, another manager wants to play another way, you need to know the value of the club and Manchester United.

"That's why I think Ole is a good appointment for the club. He knows the philosophy of the club.

"It's difficult when you come to Manchester United from the outside, people don't accept you straight away. You need to bleed for this club before people accept you."

Evra has recently returned to United to complete his coaching badges at Carrington. Continuing his assessment of the club in his interview with Sky, the Frenchman hailed De Gea after the Spaniard signed a new deal on Monday, but the former defender said the goalkeeper should not be the best player at Old Trafford, per Goodwin.

"I always wish that he is the best player in the world, but I never wish him to be the best player at Manchester United because that means something is wrong with my midfield, with my attack, with my defence," said Evra. "So, please David, win the best goalkeeper in the world but not the Player of the Year here!"

Evra added he has been impressed with United's summer signings after the initial displays by Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

James was singled out for praise, with Evra saying he's impressed with the Wales international's "enthusiasm" to follow in Ryan Giggs' footsteps on the wing.

United are up to fourth in the Premier League, and despite the doom and gloom surrounding the club in recent times, the team are only two points off second.

Solskjaer must finish in the top four to be considered a success in his first full season in charge, and the Norwegian will need to continue his tactical changes which force a more entertaining style.



There's been an improved work rate evident in United's performances this season, and the team must now find consistency in winning games.