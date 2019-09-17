Report: NFL Seeking Antonio Brown Meeting amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NFL hopes to speak with Antonio Brown soon in the wake of sexual assault allegations made against the New England Patriots wide receiver.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, it's unclear at this point if the league has set a date to speak with Brown but hopes to talk with him "in the coming days."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, NFL investigators met with Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer who filed a civil lawsuit last week accusing him of sexual assault and rape, on Monday.

Taylor's lawsuit says Brown sexually assaulted her on two different occasions in 2017 and raped her in 2018.

Robinson added details of Taylor's meeting with the NFL are unknown, but this does allow NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to start "weighing firsthand allegations and evidence collected during the process."

Last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown wasn't being placed on the commissioner's exempt list "at this point" because he wasn't the subject of a criminal investigation.

Per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated, a second woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct.



The woman, an artist, told Klemko that Brown invited her to his house to paint a mural of himself on the wall. At one point, she said he walked up behind her nearly naked:

“I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me. Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Robinson noted the NFL could use the new allegations against Brown "to validate" any potential discipline as it continues to investigate Taylor's accusations.

Brown, who signed with New England on Sept. 9, made his season debut Sunday in the Patriots' 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.