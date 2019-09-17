2020 NFL Draft Prospects Who'll Be Better Than 2019 Rookie Stars

0 of 7

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

It's commonplace when talking about the NFL draft to fall in love with the next year. The grass is always greener, it seems, when looking ahead to the next crop of prospects each fall. At some positions, that's definitely true for the 2020 class, even following a very strong 2019 draft class.

Too often we get caught looking ahead while telling ourselves, "Yeah, but wait until THIS player is available"—I'm looking at you, Trevor Lawrence truthers—without truly evaluating the talent that we're comparing prospects to.

Scouting is all about context, after all, so let's apply some context to the situation. Is the 2020 draft class really better than 2019? And if so, where is it stronger?

Looking at the top prospects for the upcoming draft, it is possible to identify key players who already project to rank higher than their 2019 counterparts. And that helps make the case for 2020 being a stronger overall class.