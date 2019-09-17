Mason Mount Says He Was Inspired by Chelsea's UCL Win, Didier Drogba in 2012

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has said the team's UEFA Champions League success in 2012 was an inspiration for him ahead of his debut in the competition against Valencia.

The Blues were crowned European champions seven years ago at the Allianz Arena, beating Bayern Munich in their own backyard. Didier Drogba sent the game into extra time for Chelsea with a late header, before he scored the winning kick in a penalty shootout.

Mount has cemented his place in the Chelsea side this season and could start for the Blues on Tuesday against Valencia. Prior to the game, he's been reflecting on a memorable night for the club, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

"It is a historic night in the club's history. I was at home with my family watching it. I remember every part of the game, Drogba scoring the header and then the winning pen, brilliant night.

"Watching that as a kid, it gives you the extra fire and the goal to want to play in the Champions League because you have seen what the club has done before. I might have had my Chelsea top on. As soon as the game had finished, [it was] straight to bed because I probably had school the next day."

The current Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, was part of the side that won the Champions League for the Blues. BT Sport shared Drogba's winning kick from the 2012 final:

Mount was 13 years old at the time and clearly had ambitions of making it into the Chelsea first team in years to come. In 2019-20, he's been one of the breakthrough stars in the Premier League.

Last season, he excelled for Derby County on loan under the guidance of Lampard. After returning to Chelsea, the manager gave Mount a chance in the first team and so far the young midfielder has seized it.

This season he has started all of Chelsea's games in the top flight, netting three times. Mount scored in the Blues' impressive 5-2 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday:

Mount is a key part of an exciting young Chelsea side that has been put together by Lampard, with Tammy Abraham also thriving at the point of the attack:

The coming week will give these rising stars more massive tests. On Tuesday, a number of players will make their Champions League debuts against Valencia at Stamford Bridge; at the same venue on Sunday, Premier League leaders Liverpool will be the visitors.

At the moment, there doesn't appear to be much pressure on the likes of Mount, and that freedom is prevalent in his play. This Chelsea team won't be expected to repeat the heroics of their manager and his team-mates from 2012, although the indications are that they're capable of giving their supporters some nights to savour.