Knicks' RJ Barrett Says He'd Most Like to Dunk on Kristaps Porzingis in B/R AMA

RJ Barrett knows how to get New York Knicks fans on his side.

During a Bleacher Report AMA on Monday, the rookie said he'd want to dunk on Kristaps Porzingis given the opportunity:

Such an event would be a perfect symbolic torch-passing as the Knicks' true franchise player.

Porzingis spent his first three years in New York while earning one All-Star selection, but he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks before the deadline last season while rehabbing from a knee injury. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the forward requested a trade and he was willing to leave the team for Spain if he wasn't dealt.

It was a disappointing turn of events for the Knicks, who lost a young superstar and couldn't replace him in free agency. However, the team landed the No. 3 overall pick and used it to get Barrett, a talented offensive player with as much upside as anyone on the roster.

It now seems he's doing anything he can to become a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden.

