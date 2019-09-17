EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 6 Premier League Fixtures

Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Getty Images

Only five rounds into the 2019-20 Premier League season, Liverpool have already opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's men have a perfect record so far this term, but they face a tough test in Week 6 as they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from their shock 3-2 defeat to Norwich City last time out when they host Watford on Saturday.

Schedule

Friday, September 20

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Bournemouth (Draw)

Saturday, September 21

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Draw)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Norwich City (Burnley)



3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Sheffield United (Everton)



3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Watford (Man City)



5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion (Draw)

Sunday, September 22

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Palace)

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Manchester United (Man Utd)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa (Arsenal)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Liverpool (Draw)

Players to Watch

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea and new manager Frank Lampard started the 2018-19 campaign in ignominious fashion when they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They have not been beaten again since, though, and are up to sixth in the table.

Central to the Blues' upturn in form has been Tammy Abraham, who netted a hat-trick in their 5-2 win over Wolves last time out and now has seven goals for the season:

The defence is a clear issue for Chelsea. They have yet to keep a clean sheet this term, and only Norwich have conceded more:

That will be a concern for Lampard given the potency of Liverpool's attack.

But with Abraham in flying form and confidence a lot higher at Stamford Bridge than it was earlier in the campaign, Chelsea can cause problems for the league leaders on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola opted to start De Bruyne on the bench for their trip to Norwich last time out, and City ended up losing their first Premier League game since January.

The Belgian star came on with more than half an hour to go at Carrow Road, but City were already 3-1 behind at that point.

It will be a big surprise if Guardiola opts to bench De Bruyne again for Saturday's clash with Watford.

He has started the season in flying fashion for club and country, netting two goals and providing five assists:

The 28-year-old is City's conductor, and they play at their best when he is on the pitch.

Not only do the defending Premier League champions need a win to boost morale after they were shocked by Norwich, but they cannot let Liverpool open an even bigger gap at the top of the table this early in the season.

If De Bruyne plays, City will have every chance of thrashing a winless Watford to get their campaign back on track.