Kellen Winslow II's Wife Janelle Files for Divorce After Ex-TE's Rape Conviction

Janelle Winslow has filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage to former NFL player Kellen Winslow II, according to TMZ Sports.

Kellen Winslow was convicted of rape and misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct in June with charges dating back to 2003. Two women testified that he raped them in 2018.

He is set to face retrial on Sept. 30 after the jury was deadlocked on eight additional charges. According to Christina Maxouris, Nicole Chavez and Stella Chan of CNN, he is charged with "kidnapping, two counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force, rape of an unconscious person, elder abuse and battery against an elder."

If convicted on all of the counts, he could face life in prison.

Janelle Winslow filed the divorce paperwork in San Diego County Superior Court at the end of August. She and Kellen have two children.

Winslow—the son of a Hall of Fame tight end by the same name—spent 10 seasons in the NFL while earning one Pro Bowl selection with the Cleveland Browns. He last appeared in a game during the 2013 season, in which he was suspended for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.