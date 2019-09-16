Andy Robertson a Doubt for Liverpool's UCL Opener vs. Napoli with Injury

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said "it is not 100 percent sure" that Andy Robertson will be available to face Napoli in Liverpool's first UEFA Champions League game of the season on Tuesday at the Stadio San Paolo.

Per James Carroll of LiverpoolFC.com, the Scotsman did not train on Monday due to a knock, and he "will be further assessed by the club’s medical team in Italy" before the Group E clash.

Klopp said: "Robbo didn't train today and we have to see. It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100 percent sure [he will be available]. We will have to test it tomorrow and then we will see."

Robertson, 25, played in 12 of Liverpool's 13 Champions League games as they won the famous trophy for a sixth time last term.

He is arguably the best left-back in the Premier League and will be a big loss for Liverpool if he is not available against Napoli.

As well as being solid defensively, Robertson is a vital attacking threat for Liverpool down the left flank, as Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the right:

Klopp will want to field the strongest team he possibly can against Napoli.

The Serie A side were also in Liverpool's group last season, and beat the Reds 1-0 at the San Paolo.

Another loss on Tuesday would be a bad way for Liverpool to start the defence of their title, although it would likely not be terminal to their chances of another successful season in Europe.

The other two sides in Group E are Genk and Red Bull Salzburg, so Liverpool will have every chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds even if they lose in Italy.

But the Reds will be eager to not only qualify out of the group, but top it, and they will have a better chance of getting a potentially crucial result against Napoli if Robertson starts.