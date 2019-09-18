College Football Picks: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game

1 of 8

AJ Mast/Associated Press

SMU at No. 25 TCU (3:30 p.m. ET, TCU -9)

If SMU forces the Horned Frogs to throw, the Battle for the Iron Skillet might get interesting. Neither transfer Alex Delton nor freshman Max Duggan has done so efficiently. However, TCU just smashed Purdue for 346 rushing yards and should be able to control the game on the ground while holding off a solid Mustangs offense.

Prediction: TCU 34, SMU 27

Colorado at No. 24 Arizona State (10 p.m. ET, ASU -7.5)

Arizona State has refused to allow balanced offense, holding all three opponents to 3.2 yards per carry or worse. That appears to be bad news for Colorado, which has seen its passing efficiency drop significantly in every game. The Buffaloes need to break that trend, or else Arizona State will have full control of a low-scoring tilt.

Prediction: Arizona State 24, Colorado 16

No. 23 California at Ole Miss (Noon ET, Ole Miss -2.5)

How much stock do you place in the "body clock" theory? This nonconference matchup kicks off at 9 a.m. ET for the visitors. Cal will rarely, if ever, win behind its offense, so any sluggish start from a stingy defense could be crushing. Consider this a vote of confidence that the Golden Bears will play aggressively from the start.

Prediction: Cal 24, Ole Miss 19

No. 22 Washington at BYU (3:30 p.m. ET, Washington -6)

Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason has shredded two inferior secondaries and struggled with Cal's excellent unit. The BYU Cougars elite, though they're closer to Cal than the opposite end. They just grabbed three interceptions in an overtime win at USC too. But we'll cautiously trust Eason to meet the challenge this time around.

Prediction: Washington 31, BYU 20

Old Dominion at No. 21 Virginia (7 p.m. ET, Virginia -30.5)

Two weeks ago, Old Dominion limited Virginia Tech to only 131 rushing yards on 39 attempts. A similar defensive performance could frustrate Bryce Perkins, who throws often but is far more effective as a runner. However, the Cavaliers' considerable talent advantage should win out.

Prediction: Virginia 37, Old Dominion 14