Eden Hazard Says Chelsea Losses Were Never 'A Disaster,' Talks Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has said he feels as though standards are higher at his new team, compared to former club Chelsea.

Hazard made the move from Stamford Bridge to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, with Los Blancos paying an initial £89 million to sign the Belgium international.

Speaking to UEFA (h/t Marca), Hazard has outlined the differences in expectations between fans of Los Blancos and the Blues:

"At Chelsea when we lost, we were disappointed, like the fans, but I never felt it was a disaster, it's different in Spain.

"I think that here the fans are really fans, football is everything to them and they need players to give everything, in England there aren't so many fans. Of course, people there like football and everyone be that young people, adults or teenagers are really interested in football, but they aren't so fanatical about their teams."

Amadi Tidiane of Soccer Marketing said he doesn't think Hazard is taking a swipe at his former club with these comments:

Given the success Madrid have enjoyed, it's no surprise those who frequent the Bernabeu have high expectations for the players who don the iconic all-white jersey.

Hazard is capable of meeting those expectations, as he proved himself as one of the best players in the Premier League during a seven-year stint at Chelsea. However, following his big-money move to the Spanish capital, the early weeks of his Los Blancos tenure have been blemished by injuries.

The 28-year-old made his first competitive appearance for Madrid on Saturday, coming off the bench for 31 minutes in the 3-2 win over Levante. Here is the moment he entered the field:

Hazard was long linked with a move to Real before the transfer went through, with manager Zinedine Zidane noted as a key influence for the player. The former Chelsea man has spoken about what it's been like to work with the Frenchman.

"We have been working together for more than a month, and I am very happy," the Madrid No. 7 said. "I feel like a small child, not only because of him but because of the other players here. I am learning every day, and I am getting to know them. It's great to work with a coach that you can feel has been a player when you talk to them; I just need to learn from him."

After missing the opening weeks of the season, Hazard will be desperate to make his mark as a Madrid player in the coming contests.

On Wednesday, they visit Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in what promises to be a fascinating encounter; after getting on the field on Saturday, Hazard should be in contention to start such an important game.