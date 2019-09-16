Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Dolphins' Starting QB vs. Cowboys over Josh Rosen

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins apparently haven't seen enough of Ryan Fitzpatrick through two games.

Head coach Brian Flores said Fitzpatrick, 36, will start at quarterback in the Dolphins' Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The team elected not to switch to the 22-year-old Josh Rosen even though he saw time in the opening losses to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Miami lost those games by a combined score of 102-10, with its only touchdown coming after Baltimore had the season opener well in hand. Fitzpatrick was a combined 25-of-50 for 274 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions and never looked comfortable behind an offensive line that struggled to give him enough time or open holes for the running game.

The talent on the Dolphins roster is a significant question mark regardless of who is under center.

The 15th-year veteran wasn't put in an ideal position to succeed with rookie Preston Williams as the team's leading receiver through two weeks. That is not exactly having someone like Michael Thomas, Julio Jones or Odell Beckham Jr. to work with, and there were even questions about whether the AFC East team was tanking leading into the season.

While a switch to Rosen could, in theory, help turn things around, he would also be forced into a position where he works with the same questionable roster.

The UCLA product went 1-of-3 for five yards with an interception against Baltimore and 7-of-18 for 97 yards and an interception against New England.

Those numbers don't inspire much confidence, but logic dictates the Dolphins will want to see what they have in the youngster at some point. They traded a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Rosen in April.

Rosen appeared in 14 games as a rookie last year and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 picks. Arizona selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but the opportunity to draft Kyler Murray this year led to the trade with the Dolphins.

He is still waiting for his chance to prove himself during meaningful snaps in Miami.