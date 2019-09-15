Mr. Olympia 2019 Results: Prize Money Payouts for Winner and Top Contestants

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Brandon Curry saw off competition from William Bonac and Hadi Choopan to be crowned Mr. Olympia 2019 on Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 36-year-old claimed the title for the first time in his career and becomes the 15th contestant to lift bodybuilding's prestigious Sandow Trophy.



Curry's victory also sees him take home the top prize money payout of $400,000, while Bonac collects $150,000 and Choopan wins $100,000, per Derek Hall of MiddleEasy.com.

Mr. Olympia 2019 Prize Payouts

1. Brandon Curry: $400,000

2. William Bonac: $150,000

3. Hadi Choopan: $100,000

4. Dexter Jackson: $45,000

5. Roelly Winklaar: $40,000

Curry lived up to his billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites in the absence of 2018 champion Shawn Roden and seven-time winner Phil Heath.

The American followed up his win at the Arnold Classic USA in March with another impressive display and was a cut above the rest when it came to physique, conditioning and symmetry.

Curry spoke to RXMuscle's Siddique Farooqi about his "overwhelming" win afterwards and how he had prepared for the event:

Bonac finished second to Curry at the Arnold Classic and it was the same result for the 37-year-old in Las Vegas. The result is his highest finish at Mr. Olympia, beating his previous best of third in 2017, and comes despite the Ghanaian firing his coach Neil Hill in the build-up to the event.

Meanwhile, Choopan not only finished third but also took home the People's Champion title on his first appearance at Mr Olympia:

The popular Iranian has enjoyed an eventful few weeks. He only landed in the United States at the end of August after finally gaining a visa that ensured he would be able to compete, per Generation Iron.

Choopan was also involved in a backstage "verbal fight" during the competition:

However, the 31-year-old more than deserved his third place and surprised many with an impressive performance on his debut.

Yet the title belongs to Curry who maintained his momentum from the Arnold Classic and will be hoping to continue his success.

He can expect Bonac and Choopan to continue to challenge, while great rivals Heath and Kai Greene could return for Mr. Olympia 2020, according to Tom Miller at FitnessVolt.com.