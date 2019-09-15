NFL Week 2 Live Stream Info, TV Schedule Map and Start Times

Jim Mone/Associated Press

We're only in Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season, but we're already seeing some critical matchups that could factor into the playoff race.

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, for example, will battle for the temporary lead in the NFC North. The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will face off in a rematch of the NFC title game and a possible playoff preview.

Several other teams face the possibility of dropping to 0-2, as the Carolina Panthers did on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Every contest is important in a 16-game season, but an 0-2 start seriously hinders a team's playoff chances. Both the Seattle Seahawks and the Houston Texans made the playoffs after going winless through two weeks in 2018, but only eight clubs have done so in the past decade.

This week will be an important one. We'll dig into some of the biggest storylines of Week 2. First, though, here's a regional broadcast map from 506 Sports and a look at the week's TV and live stream information.

Coverage Map

Week 2 Schedule, National TV and Live Stream

Sunday, September 15

1 p.m. ET



Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, CBS, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants, CBS, CBS All Access

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions, CBS, CBS All Access

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, CBS, CBS All Access

New England Patriots, CBS, CBS All Access

4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, CBS, CBS All Access

4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, Fox, Fox Sports Go

8:20 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, September 16

8:15 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, ESPN, WatchESPN

Gardner Minshew's Starting Debut

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans are looking to overcome tough Week 1 losses and avoid the dreaded 0-2 start. For Houston, the challenge is looking past a last-second defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

For Jacksonville, the challenge is overcoming the loss of starting quarterback Nick Foles. The team's prized offseason acquisition suffered a broken clavicle in Week 1. With him out, the Jaguars turn to rookie Gardner Minshew, who doesn't seem a bit intimidated by the moment.

Do the Jaguars have a chance with Minshew under center? Certainly. He was incredible against the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing 22-of-25 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In his final season at Washington State, he passed for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.

Minshew vs. Deshaun Watson isn't a quarterback matchup anyone circled before the start of the season, but it's going to be a fun one.

Dolphins Continuing the Tanking Process

According to Caesars, the New England Patriots are 19 point favorites over the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. This is both because the Patriots appear to be very good and because the Dolphins are playing for something other than victories.

Miami, it seems, is playing for a high 2020 draft pick. No one will admit it publicly, but there's no other reason for the Dolphins to have traded away high-end players like Laquon Treadwell and Kenny Stills and to be listening to offers for other stars.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have given safety Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade.

Fitzpatrick is only in his second season and was a first-round pick in 2018. The fact that Miami is willing to move him pretty much shows that it is tearing things down this season. They will likely put up a fight against their hated divisional rival, but the Dolphins probably don't have the talent to pull off an upset.

Injuries Mounting for Monday Night

We're used to seeing Thursday night games that resemble preseason contests. The short week of preparation often leads to sloppy play. Monday night's game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets may resemble a preseason contest for a different reason.

A lot of starters are unlikely to play.

The biggest absence of the game will be Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who is dealing with mononucleosis. The Jets have also placed Quincy Enunwa on injured reserve. The Browns, meanwhile, will be without Dontrell Hilliard (concussion), Kendall Lamm (knee) and Damarious Randall (concussion).