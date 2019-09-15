Mr. Olympia 2019 Winner: Video, Results and Prize Money for Brandon Curry

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Brandon Curry became the 15th man to win the Mr. Olympia title during the weekend, taking the top spot during Saturday's final event.

Per Derek Hall at FitnessVolt.com, Curry took home $400,000 of a record-setting $1.4 million in prize money this year.

He finished ahead of William Bonac and debutant Hadi Choopan. Here is a look at the top five:

Curry was seen by many as the favourite for this year's title, with seven-time winner Phil Heath and defending champion Shawn Rhoden both not competing. Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay also missed out on the competition.

The 36-year-old Curry impressed with top-notch conditioning and awesome size, especially around his torso and arms. Here is a look at his posing routine:

Curry looked massive standing next to the shorter Bonac and Choopan, who has mostly competed in the 212 division during his career:

Bonac also came into the competition in spectacular form, despite dropping his trainer in the summer. A lack of symmetry in the mid section was the main difference between the eventual winner and the runner-up.

He held a size advantage over Choopan, who nonetheless exceeded all expectations during the weekend. The 36-year-old from Iran won the People's Champion title on his debut, bringing phenomenal conditioning to the event.

While he wasn't the biggest competitor on stage, Choopan looked shredded:

His excellent conditioning may have pushed Roelly Winklaar out of the top four, despite making the final callout group. The 42-year-old finished in fifth place, behind 2008 winner Dexter Jackson. He was last year's People Champion.

Curry also won this year's Arnold Classic and has all of the tools to continue his success in the future. He'll likely have to navigate tougher competition once Heath and Big Ramy return to form, so next year's event could be one for the ages.