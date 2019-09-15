WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight title was up for grabs in Sunday's first match as Drew Gulak defended against the top two contenders on 205 Live, Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo.

An aggressive Gulak attacked from the opening bell, wasting little time testing his opponents. Carrillo and Dorado fought back, the latter delivering a headscissors on the floor. Gulak recovered, though, and shoved the masked challenger to the floor and focused his attention on young Carrillo.

The veteran Gulak downed his opponent, pulling him from the top rope and working his left arm. Dorado re-entered the bout but, much like the other contender, found himself on the receiving end of Gulak's relentless submission-based offense.

A handspring Pele kick from Dorado stunned the champion and sparked a babyface comeback. Carrillo followed up, leaving Gulak reeling. With Dorado on Gulak's shoulders at ringside, Carrillo sailed over the top rope and wiped both opponents out.

Carrillo tried for a moonsault but stopped himself and applied a submission that Dorado broke up. A series of near-falls followed before Gulak obliterated Carrillo with a nasty clothesline that turned the challenger inside out.

Gulak hoisted a charging Dorado into a dropkick on Carrillo, who was seated atop the ropes. Dorado tried for a Shooting Star Press but missed. Carrillo answered with the Aztec Press but Gulak tossed him to the floor and scored a rollup for the successful title defense.

Result

Gulak defeated Carrillo and Dorado

Grade

B

Analysis

Gulak is the glue holding 205 Live together.

Despite the talent of Dorado and Carrillo, fans have no investment whatsoever in either and without Gulak's continued excellence, and the standard he has set for his title defenses, this may have been met with even more apathy than it was.

Gulak has been presented so strongly as champion that the idea of anyone currently on that roster is laughable. It may be time for a call-up from NXT.