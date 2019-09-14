La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 4 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Karim Benzema inspired Real Madrid to a narrow win at home against Levante in La Liga on Saturday. Benzema's two-goal heroics moved Los Blancos into second place, a point adrift of Atletico Madrid, after the leaders lost 2-0 away to Real Sociedad.

Barcelona are trying to keep pace with the top two and are just a couple of points off the summit after beating Valencia in emphatic fashion at the Camp Nou. Academy sensation Ansu Fati found the net for a second time in as many matches, while Frenkie de Jong also scored his first Barca goal.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez came off the bench to tally a pair of goals.

The day also saw Villarreal enjoy a goalscoring trip to Leganes, with Gerard Moreno helping himself to a pair of goals to inspire a comfortable win.

Saturday Scores

Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes

Leganes 0-3 Villarreal

Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 5-2 Valencia

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Atletico Madrid: 4, 3, +1, 9

2. Real Madrid: 4, 2, +3, 8

3. Athletic Bilbao: 4,2, +3, 8

4. Barcelona: 4, 2, +5, 7

5. Sevilla: 3, 2, +3, 7

6. Real Sociedad: 4, 2, +1, 7

7. Levante: 4, 2, +1, 6

8. Villarreal: 4, 1, +2, 5

9. Osasuna: 3, 1, +1, 5

10. Alaves: 3, 1, +1, 5

11. Granada: 3, 1, +2, 4

12. Celta Vigo: 3, 1, -1, 4

13. Real Valladolid: 3, 1, -1, 4

14. Valencia: 4, 1, -2, 4

15. Mallorca: 4, 1, -2, 4

16. Real Betis: 3, 1, -3, 3

17. Getafe: 3, 0, -1, 2

18. Eibar: 3, 0, -2, 1

19. Espanyol: 3, 0, -5, 1

20. Leganes: 4, 0, -6, 0

Benzema has been enjoying a prolific calendar year and added to his impressive tally with two goals in six first-half minutes.

Casemiro appeared to have made the points safe five minutes before the break, only for Levante to make a game of it after the restart. Goals from Borja Mayoral and Gonzalo Melero ensured Real were in for a nervy finish, but the hosts held on to win for a first time since the opening day.

Atletico couldn't move four points clear of their neighbours after Martin Odegaard and former Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal scored two quick goals either side of the hour mark at Anoeta Stadium.

Monreal only joined Sociedad on August 31 after just over six seasons with the Gunners, but the 33-year-old enjoyed a superb return to the Spanish top flight:

Atleti's defeat was compounded by Barca turning on the style to cap the day. The Blaugrana were still without Lionel Messi, who continues to deal with a calf injury, but Fati gave them the lead inside two minutes.

His scoring touch underlined the 16-year-old's rapid rise as a player Barca can count on in the absence of big names:

De Jong etched his name on the scoresheet in the seventh minute to finally deliver after his big-money move from Ajax this summer. Fittingly, the precocious Fati had provided the assist.

Kevin Gameiro hit back before the break, but a team playing its first game since Marcelino was dismissed as manager and replaced by Albert Celades on Wednesday, per BBC Sport, was overwhelmed in the second half.

Gerard Pique scored six minutes after the restart, before Suarez, who had replaced Fati with an hour gone, bagged his brace.

Maxi Gomez got one back for Los Che, but the defending champions had made a statement about their ability to still compete without Messi.

Villarreal remain focused on avoiding another scrap with relegation, and the Yellow Submarine can count on Moreno for goals. The former Espanyol frontman scored either side of an own goal from Jonathan Silva to leave Leganes humbled in front of home support.