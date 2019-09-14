La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 4 Matches

La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 4 MatchesSeptember 14, 2019
Karim Benzema inspired Real Madrid to a narrow win at home against Levante in La Liga on Saturday. Benzema's two-goal heroics moved Los Blancos into second place, a point adrift of Atletico Madrid, after the leaders lost 2-0 away to Real Sociedad.
Barcelona are trying to keep pace with the top two and are just a couple of points off the summit after beating Valencia in emphatic fashion at the Camp Nou. Academy sensation Ansu Fati found the net for a second time in as many matches, while Frenkie de Jong also scored his first Barca goal.
Meanwhile, Luis Suarez came off the bench to tally a pair of goals.
The day also saw Villarreal enjoy a goalscoring trip to Leganes, with Gerard Moreno helping himself to a pair of goals to inspire a comfortable win.
Saturday Scores
- Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes
- Leganes 0-3 Villarreal
- Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid
- Barcelona 5-2 Valencia
Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Atletico Madrid: 4, 3, +1, 9
2. Real Madrid: 4, 2, +3, 8
3. Athletic Bilbao: 4,2, +3, 8
4. Barcelona: 4, 2, +5, 7
5. Sevilla: 3, 2, +3, 7
6. Real Sociedad: 4, 2, +1, 7
7. Levante: 4, 2, +1, 6
8. Villarreal: 4, 1, +2, 5
9. Osasuna: 3, 1, +1, 5
10. Alaves: 3, 1, +1, 5
11. Granada: 3, 1, +2, 4
12. Celta Vigo: 3, 1, -1, 4
13. Real Valladolid: 3, 1, -1, 4
14. Valencia: 4, 1, -2, 4
15. Mallorca: 4, 1, -2, 4
16. Real Betis: 3, 1, -3, 3
17. Getafe: 3, 0, -1, 2
18. Eibar: 3, 0, -2, 1
19. Espanyol: 3, 0, -5, 1
20. Leganes: 4, 0, -6, 0
Benzema has been enjoying a prolific calendar year and added to his impressive tally with two goals in six first-half minutes.
OptaJean @OptaJean
19 - Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 has scored 19 goals in La Liga in 2019, only Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe (21 each) have scored more in the Top 5 European leagues. Fire. https://t.co/1Yz4wjqf5W
Casemiro appeared to have made the points safe five minutes before the break, only for Levante to make a game of it after the restart. Goals from Borja Mayoral and Gonzalo Melero ensured Real were in for a nervy finish, but the hosts held on to win for a first time since the opening day.
Atletico couldn't move four points clear of their neighbours after Martin Odegaard and former Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal scored two quick goals either side of the hour mark at Anoeta Stadium.
Monreal only joined Sociedad on August 31 after just over six seasons with the Gunners, but the 33-year-old enjoyed a superb return to the Spanish top flight:
Sid Lowe @sidlowe
Nacho Monreal: “at no point could I have imagined this debut. I’m delighted. We produced a brilliant game in every way. It was a special game; it couldn’t have gone better.”
Atleti's defeat was compounded by Barca turning on the style to cap the day. The Blaugrana were still without Lionel Messi, who continues to deal with a calf injury, but Fati gave them the lead inside two minutes.
His scoring touch underlined the 16-year-old's rapid rise as a player Barca can count on in the absence of big names:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Ansu Fati needed 3 La Liga games to score his first 2 goals. Lionel Messi needed 13 games. https://t.co/36nNAqnm9b
De Jong etched his name on the scoresheet in the seventh minute to finally deliver after his big-money move from Ajax this summer. Fittingly, the precocious Fati had provided the assist.
Kevin Gameiro hit back before the break, but a team playing its first game since Marcelino was dismissed as manager and replaced by Albert Celades on Wednesday, per BBC Sport, was overwhelmed in the second half.
Gerard Pique scored six minutes after the restart, before Suarez, who had replaced Fati with an hour gone, bagged his brace.
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
⚽ Luis Suarez comes off the bench in place of wonderkid Ansu Fati and wastes no time in reminding everyone of his brilliance! 🔴🔵 4-1 Barca https://t.co/uMjWnLixcC
Maxi Gomez got one back for Los Che, but the defending champions had made a statement about their ability to still compete without Messi.
Villarreal remain focused on avoiding another scrap with relegation, and the Yellow Submarine can count on Moreno for goals. The former Espanyol frontman scored either side of an own goal from Jonathan Silva to leave Leganes humbled in front of home support.
Ansu Fati Is Unreal 😱
Barca's 16-year-old scores two minutes into first start before assisting De Jong for 2-0 in the 7th minute 🎥 (US only)