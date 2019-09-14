Cubs' Jason Heyward: 'We Don't Give a S--t' About Brewers vs. Cardinals Series

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward just wants to see his team take care of business as it chase its fifth straight playoff appearance.

When asked what he wanted to see happen in this weekend's series between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, Heyward explained why the Cubs "don't give a s--t" about any other teams:

The Cardinals have given themselves some separation from their National League Central rivals, holding a lead of four games over the Cubs and five over the Brewers with 15 games remaining in the regular season.

St. Louis is hosting Milwaukee in a three-game series this weekend that has major implications for all three teams in the division race. The Brewers will likely need to win the next two games to have a realistic shot at catching the Cardinals.

Chicago has some wiggle room because it is one game ahead of Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot and seven of its last 10 games are against St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a critical three-game series starting Monday against the Washington Nationals, who lead the Cubs by 2.5 games for the first NL wild-card spot.

Things haven't always gone smoothly for the Cubs in 2019. They own a .537 winning percentage, which would be their lowest since going 73-89 in 2014. Their closing schedule does leave them squarely in control of their own destiny, either as a potential wild card or NL Central champions.