Tua Tagovailoa, Najee Harris Lead No. 2 Alabama to 47-23 Win over South Carolina

The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide continued to roll with a 47-23 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC opener for both teams.

Even though the squads play in the same conference, this was the first meeting between Alabama and South Carolina since 2010. The Gamecocks stunned Nick Saban's team on that day to end the Tide's 19-game winning streak.

Tua Tagovailoa ensured no such fate awaited Alabama this time. The Heisman Trophy contender passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns in the win at Williams-Brice Stadium. He's the first quarterback in school history to throw for at least 400 yards and five touchdowns in a game.

Explosive Najee Harris Gives Glimpse of Alabama's Full Offensive Potential

On a day when Alabama's defense was pushed to the limit, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian put together an excellent game plan that proved too difficult for the Gamecocks to keep up with.

"Steve Sarkisian is play-calling his ass off," CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee wrote during the contest.

Tagovailoa, of course, was the star of the show. It's important not to overlook the way he put up all of those yards and touchdowns.

Running back Najee Harris, who had 123 total yards and two touchdowns, was a focal point in the passing game in a way he's never been. The junior entered Saturday with 11 career receptions for 64 yards and no touchdowns.

In the first half alone, Harris had 76 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. His second score came on a 4th-and-3 catch that saw him throw off one South Carolina defender and hurdle a second one.

During Saban's tenure at Alabama, the program has always showcased a power running style that wears down opposing defenses. The Crimson Tide are still committed to running the ball, entering Saturday's game with 463 yards on 74 carries in two games.

This week, though, it wasn't until Alabama had things in hand that Sarkisian went to the ground game. The offense had a 26-10 pass-to-run disparity at the time the Tide took a 31-13 lead early in the third quarter.

It's a strategy that makes sense because opposing defense have struggled to figure out how they can slow Tagovailoa.

One way Alabama's offense has succeeded so far is by using the passing game as an extension of the run.

For instance, Henry Ruggs III was credited with a 75-yard touchdown run last week against New Mexico State. It was actually a designed swing pass from Tagovailoa, but the ball was thrown just behind the line of scrimmage.

If the Crimson Tide are going to start using Harris, who averaged over 6.0 yards per carry in each of the previous two seasons, as a playmaker in the passing game when they already have Jeudy and Ruggs, this offense will be impossible to keep in check.

Saban Must Fix Shaky Defense for Alabama to Win National Title

It's a good thing Alabama's offense looks like an unstoppable machine, because Saban has reasons to be concerned about his defense.

In August, the Crimson Tide lost linebackers Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon to potentially season-ending injuries.

In April, Marq Burnett of Saturday Down South noted the secondary was shaping up to be a strength because of the return of a healthy Trevon Diggs and expected improvement from sophomores Patrick Surtain II and Josh Jobe.

Pass defense was a problem for Alabama down the stretch last season. It allowed a combined 956 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions against Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson.

Instead, Saban appears to still have a problem on his hands after the Crimson Tide gave up 459 total yards Saturday.

True freshman Ryan Hilinski made his second career start for South Carolina this week. He has tremendous potential as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Hilinski's youth seemed like an advantage for Alabama's defense, but things didn't work out that way early. He was 24-of-35 for 213 yards and one touchdown at one point in the third quarter when the game was still competitive at 24-13.

The score could have been even closer if not for a controversial non-review by the replay official near the end of the second quarter. Rico Dowdle appeared to keep his knee off the ground on a dive into the end zone that would have cut Alabama's lead to 24-17 with an extra point, and South Carolina got the ball to start the second half.

Alabama eventually pulled away in the second half thanks to the talent disparity between the two teams.

Everyone saw last year against Georgia and, especially, Clemson what happens when the Crimson Tide are on the field with a team that has as much talent.

This was a wake-up call for the Tide defense that it has to tighten things up if it wants to contain SEC powerhouses LSU and Auburn later in the regular season.

