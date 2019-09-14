EPL Table: Saturday's Week 5 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Premier League champions Manchester City slumped to a surprise 3-2 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The defeat means Pep Guardiola's slip side five points behind leaders Liverpool after five games. The Reds came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Elsewhere, there were impressive wins for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 at Molineux, while Spurs put four past Crystal Palace in a dominant win.

Saturday also saw Manchester United return to winning ways against Leicester City, Southampton beat Sheffield United and Burnley rescue a draw at Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser.

Week 5 Results

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Burnley

Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City

Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-5 Chelsea

Norwich 3-2 Manchester City

Premier League Standings

Saturday Recap

Liverpool had to come from a goal down at Anfield in the early kick-off on Saturday. Jetro Willems stunned the home supporters by smashing a shot past goalkeeper Adrian after just eight minutes.

The full-back twisted past Trent Alexander-Arnold down the left and rifled an unstoppable shot into the far corner for his first Newcastle goal:

Yet Newcastle never threatened to add a second and it was little surprise to see Liverpool level the match through Sadio Mane on 28 minutes.

Full-back Andy Robertson teed up Mane in the penalty area, and the Senegal international calmly placed the ball past Martin Dubvraka and into the top corner.

Mane struck again five minutes before half-time to put the Reds ahead. Substitute Roberto Firmino robbed Christian Atsu and found his team-mate with a brilliant pass to run on and beat Dubravka:

Firmino also proved pivotal in Liverpool's third goal on 72 minutes, producing a clever backheel for Mohamed Salah to seal the victory.

The Athletic's Simon Hughes praised the Brazilian for his performance:

The win means Liverpool have extended their lead over Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at Carrow Road.

Kenny McLean powered home a header at the near post on 18 minutes to give the Canaries the lead before Todd Cantwell slotted home the second 10 minutes later after a counter-attack:

Sergio Aguero offered the champions hope of a comeback by pulling one back with a header just before half-time, but the in-form Teemu Pukki restored Norwich's two-goal lead on 50 minutes:

Rodri's shot from the edge of the box late in the game gave the midfielder his first Manchester City goal and the visitors hope of snatching a point, but Norwich held on to pick up their second top-flight win of the season.