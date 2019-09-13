Helmet Manufacturer Xenith Ends Relationship with Patriots WR Antonio Brown

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Helmet manufacturer Xenith announced Friday it has ended its working relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

After Brown lost a grievance to wear his preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet this season, Xenith announced Sept. 4 that he had chosen to wear the Xenith Shadow for the 2019 campaign.

After Brown lost a grievance to wear his preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet this season, Xenith announced Sept. 4 that he had chosen to wear the Xenith Shadow for the 2019 campaign.

On Wednesday, however, Brown was seen wearing an approved Schutt Air XP during his first practice with the Patriots.

Brown missed extensive practice time with the Raiders during the preseason as he attempted to find a replacement helmet that satisfied him. The practice absences eventually led to his release from the organization.

After going public about his displeasure for fines related to the missed practices, Brown reportedly got involved in a verbal confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. The Raiders cut Brown last week, and he quickly signed a one-year deal with the Patriots that includes a team option for 2020.

Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against the receiver Tuesday alleging he sexually assaulted her three times in 2017 and 2018.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported this week that the NFL was considering placing Brown on paid leave via the commissioner's exempt list in order to investigate any potential wrongdoing.

On Friday, Schefter reported that the NFL will not place him on the exempt list as of now, meaning he is eligible to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.