Watford vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Quique Sanchez Flores begins his second spell in charge of Watford on Sunday against Arsenal at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

The 54-year-old was reappointed over the international break after the Hornets parted ways with Javi Gracia following a run of three defeats from their opening four games of the 2019-20 season.

Watford now take on an Arsenal side that have seven points from their first four matches and came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with rivals Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Date: Sunday, September 15

Time: 4:30 p.m. (BST), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Watford 27-10, Draw 27-10, Arsenal 19-20

Watford go in search of their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday, and the club will be hoping for an improvement in performance following a change in management.

The Hornets have conceded eight goals in their first four games, and Sanchez Flores has spoken about the importance of tightening up their defence in an interview with Simon Collings at the Evening Standard.

He said: "Even if you want to play like Manchester City, if you don't defend that well it is very difficult."

The new boss may have to cope without some key players. Craig Cathcart is out with injury, while captain Troy Deeney is still sidelined following knee surgery, per BBC Sport.

Sanchez Flores faces a tough start to life back in the Vicarage Road hotseat. The Hornets take on Arsenal on Sunday and then travel to champions Manchester City.

The 54-year-old is well aware of the threat posed by the Gunners:

Yet Arsenal also have injury problems going into the match. The north Londoners have confirmed striker Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out of action until October due to an ankle issue.

Squawka Football highlighted his importance to the team:

The onus will once again fall on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to provide the goals against Watford. The Gabon international is in excellent form and has 12 in his last 13 games for Arsenal.

Much will also be expected from club-record signing Nicolas Pepe. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a promising start to his Arsenal career and will be hoping to score his first goal at Vicarage Road.

Arsenal have looked defensively vulnerable this season but should still have enough quality in attack to see off a Watford side in awful form. Sanchez Flores' reappointment may bring about an improvement but a first win on Sunday would be a surprise.