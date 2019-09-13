Mauricio Pochettino Says Kieran Trippier Chose Spurs Exit, Wasn't Forced out

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier chose to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Earlier in September, Trippier said he wanted to remain in north London but did not receive an answer when he asked Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy about whether he was still in their plans.

Per Goal, Pochettino said:

"In the only conversation when he arrived [back] after the summer, he came to see me, he asked me for a meeting and said, 'Gaffer, I think I have a good possibility, and for different reasons I would like to accept the offer from Atletico Madrid.'

"He didn't ask me nothing—only whether the club were going to accept the offer. Nothing more. It wasn't a conversation—'You want me? Or you don't want me?' It was so clear."

The coach said his selection of Trippier in the UEFA Champions League final last season showed his feelings on the right-back:

Pochettino also revealed that Trippier has since reached out to him through Harry Kane—as he may not have the manager's new phone number—to clarify the comments he made.

Trippier said in his interview that he and Pochettino "didn't leave on bad terms," and the Argentinian feels the same way, as he added: "I've got no problem with Kieran."

The England international made 114 appearances for Spurs in four seasons, though his form left much to be desired in his final campaign.

He has taken on an important role with Atleti, who are looking to make use of his excellent delivery, per football statistician Michael Caley:

There have often been question marks over his defensive capabilities, but under Diego Simeone he's working with one of the best defensive coaches in world football.

His new manager already seems to have had an impact on him, per statistician Dave O'Brien:

At 28, Trippier isn't a young, developing player anymore, but if Simeone can continue to hone the defensive side of his game, he could be an enormous asset.

Although he may have wished to stay with Spurs, moving to Madrid may turn out to have been the better move for his career.