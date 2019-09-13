Mauricio Pochettino Says Kieran Trippier Chose Spurs Exit, Wasn't Forced out

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives instructions to Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier chose to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino. 

Earlier in September, Trippier said he wanted to remain in north London but did not receive an answer when he asked Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy about whether he was still in their plans.

Per Goal, Pochettino said:

"In the only conversation when he arrived [back] after the summer, he came to see me, he asked me for a meeting and said, 'Gaffer, I think I have a good possibility, and for different reasons I would like to accept the offer from Atletico Madrid.'  

"He didn't ask me nothing—only whether the club were going to accept the offer. Nothing more. It wasn't a conversation—'You want me? Or you don't want me?' It was so clear."

The coach said his selection of Trippier in the UEFA Champions League final last season showed his feelings on the right-back:

Pochettino also revealed that Trippier has since reached out to him through Harry Kaneas he may not have the manager's new phone numberto clarify the comments he made.

Trippier said in his interview that he and Pochettino "didn't leave on bad terms," and the Argentinian feels the same way, as he added: "I've got no problem with Kieran."

The England international made 114 appearances for Spurs in four seasons, though his form left much to be desired in his final campaign.

He has taken on an important role with Atleti, who are looking to make use of his excellent delivery, per football statistician Michael Caley:

There have often been question marks over his defensive capabilities, but under Diego Simeone he's working with one of the best defensive coaches in world football.

His new manager already seems to have had an impact on him, per statistician Dave O'Brien:

At 28, Trippier isn't a young, developing player anymore, but if Simeone can continue to hone the defensive side of his game, he could be an enormous asset.

Although he may have wished to stay with Spurs, moving to Madrid may turn out to have been the better move for his career.

Related

    Incredible Stats Show Pogba Is Europe's Best Ball Winner

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Incredible Stats Show Pogba Is Europe's Best Ball Winner

    Goal
    via Goal

    How Will Spurs Line Up vs. Palace?

    Alli and Eriksen could Start

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    How Will Spurs Line Up vs. Palace?

    Alli and Eriksen could Start

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Hodgson: Only a Huge Club Can Sign Zaha

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hodgson: Only a Huge Club Can Sign Zaha

    via mirror

    Report: Spurs Open to Eriksen-Dybala Swap

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Report: Spurs Open to Eriksen-Dybala Swap

    via mirror