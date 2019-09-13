Arsenal's Dani Ceballos on Liverpool: 'I Haven't Seen a Team That Plays Better'

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has hailed Liverpool as the best team he's seen.

Ceballos, on loan with the Gunners from Real Madrid this season, faced the Reds in August as Arsenal lost 3-1.

In an interview with the Guardian's Sid Lowe, he said:

"I've never seen anything like what I saw at Anfield; I haven't seen a team that plays better, that presses like them, the way the fans carry them along.

"They take the air from you. You spend so much time defending, and when you want to do something with the ball, when you want to breathe, they're back on top of you. They're very well-drilled."

The Spaniard enjoyed an electric first start for the Gunners when he provided two assists in their 2-1 win over Burnley.

He struggled to have the same impact against Liverpool, though, as football statistician Dave O'Brien observed:

Asked if Arsenal boss Unai Emery is hoping to emulate the Reds, Ceballos said the Gunners are "working on some similar things," but the two clubs cannot be compared at the moment because Liverpool are much further along in their project.

In October, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will have been at Anfield for four years, while Emery arrived at the Emirates Stadium in May last year.

Although he found the game at Liverpool difficult, there's plenty of buzz around Ceballos in north London.

A skilful and dynamic dribbler, he carries the ball up field to transition the team quickly from defence to attack.

Upon reaching the final third, he has excellent vision and creativity, as he demonstrated for Spain in the international break:

Football journalist Dermot Corrigan could not understand Real's decision to let him leave:

As well as his impressive talent, Arsenal fans will also enjoy Ceballos' assertion he has "hardly noticed any difference in size between Real Madrid and Arsenal."

The 23-year-old added he is "really, really happy to be part of this great club," and he loves the club and the way he has been welcomed by supporters.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has evidently never had much faith in Ceballos. According to Lowe, he featured in just 16 per cent of Real's total game time in his first season at the club, while Zidane handed him one start in 11 matches upon his return to the dugout in March.

At least for this season, Real's loss is Arsenal's gain. Should he continue to enjoy a positive time with the Gunners and Zidane remain in Madrid, he may push to stay permanently.

He's the kind of player Arsenal need if they're to bridge the gap to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, so that would be an enormous boon.