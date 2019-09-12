Kim Clijsters Announces 2020 Comeback After 7-Year Absence

Kim Clijsters Announces 2020 Comeback After 7-Year AbsenceSeptember 12, 2019
Four-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters has announced she will return to professional tennis in 2020, marking her second comeback to the sport.
The 36-year-old, who hasn't played professionally since 2012, announced the news on Twitter:
Kim Clijsters @Clijsterskim
Hi guys, I’m excited to finally be able to share this news with you… #wta #2020 https://t.co/tm7jYMEwrH
Clijsters first retired in 2007 due to a series of lingering injuries, but she returned in 2009 and shocked everyone by winning the U.S. Open just months after her first competitive match back.
She would win the final Grand Slam of the year three times in total, as well as the 2011 Australian Open.
News of her second comeback came out of nowhere and shocked the tennis world.
Tennis writer David Law thought he was being fooled:
David Law @DavidLawTennis
Genuinely looked at my phone to check it wasn’t April 1st. Kim Clijsters is making a second comeback, aged 36. https://t.co/1dAwZ4rlWR
A mother of three, Clijsters said she was inspired by others in her position, per the Guardian:
Guardian sport @guardian_sport
Kim Clijsters: 'I feel like I’m too young to be retired and, with so many inspirational athletes and moms competing, I can’t wait to get back on the match court and see what’s possible after having three children' https://t.co/3iIglQIJ5g
Former rival Serena Williams gave birth to a daughter in 2017 and has since played in four Grand Slam finals. Clijsters won three of her four Grand Slams after giving birth to her first child, a daughter, in 2008.
At the age of 36, she will have to overcome the odds to add a fifth Grand Slam crown to her resume.
Tennis writer Enrico Maria Riva noted the new generation of stars is remarkably young:
enrico maria riva @enricomariariva
Kim Clijsters, who has a daughter 4 years younger than Coco Gauff, comes back to professional tennis at age of 36
There are reasons to believe Clijsters could find success again, however. The likes of Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Bianca Andreescu won their first Grand Slam title in the last two years, but the top players have all struggled with consistency, and none of them have dominated. There hasn't been a single player who won two Grand Slams in one year since Angelique Kerber in 2016.
On top of her four Grand Slam triumphs, Clijsters won the WTA Tour Championships three times and is a former World No. 1.
Murray Targets Australian Open
Andy Murray expecting to be in good shape for first Grand Slam of 2020