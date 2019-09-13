Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United will start Saturday's Premier League clash against Leicester City as the oddsmakers' favourites, despite their poor form entering the fixture.

Caesars have handed the Red Devils odds of -130, compared to +350 for the in-form Foxes. A draw comes in at +280.

Saturday's match will kick-off at 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, and American viewers can tune in via NBC Sports Gold.

Preview

United enter the contest in eighth place in the Premier League standings, three points behind the visitors.

They have failed to win any of their last three matches, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's seat is quickly heating up:

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones took a look at the manager's situation, and things aren't looking good:

Per WhoScored, poor form isn't the Red Devils' only worry ahead of Saturday's match. Their preview has no less than eight players listed as out or doubtful due to injury, including some big names like Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Leicester have far fewer injury worries, and they have won their last two matches, against Sheffield United and Bournemouth. With eight points out of four matches, they comfortably sit in third place in the standings.

Their defence took a hit this summer when they sold Harry Maguire to United, and the centre-back will likely be the top story going into Saturday's match.

The England international has had some struggles during his first matches for his new club, and he also gave away a penalty against Kosovo during the international break. His form will be closely scrutinised now that the break is over.

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Leicester's main strength lies in midfield, where Youri Tielemans and James Maddison form a potent one-two punch. If Pogba misses out through injury or struggles due to the knock, they could feast on the Red Devils, who have been overrun in midfield at times this season.

They should find success against a Leicester defence that has failed to shut out their opponents in their last three outings, however.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Leicester