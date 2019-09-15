Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler Win Raw Tag Titles at WWE Clash of Champions

Credit: WWE.com

Ahead of their Universal Championship match, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

Roode was lining up the Glorious DDT on Rollins when Strowman intervened. Although he delivered a shoulder block to Roode, Roode's momentum pushed Rollins' head into the turnbuckle.

Roode capitalized on the situation and hit the universal champion with the Glorious DDT anyway to earn the victory.

The tag title match marked the first leg of a historic double for Rollins and Strowman, as they became the first Superstars in WWE history to defend the tag championships and fight for the universal title in the same night.

Rollins and Strowman were an unlikely pairing that came together the night after SummerSlam when The Monster Among Men saved Rollins from an attack at the hands of The O.C. That soon led to a Raw Tag Team Championship bout pitting Rollins and Strowman against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, which Rollins and Strowman won.

Despite the Raw Tag Team Championships being in their possession, the focus soon shifted toward the universal title since it was clearly the apple of Strowman's eye.

Even so, Rollins and Strowman were forced to defend the Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions since the pay-per-view was advertised as having every title on the line.

To determine the No. 1 contenders, a massive gauntlet match was held on Raw. Despite the fact that Ziggler and Roode were teaming for the first time, they eliminated Lucha House Party, The Revival, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, and Heavy Machinery en route to victory.

Over the next couple of weeks, Ziggler and Roode formed a de facto alliance with The O.C. in an attempt to weaken Rollins and Strowman ahead of Clash of Champions.

On Monday's go-home edition of Raw, Ziggler and Roode teamed with AJ Styles, Gallows and Anderson against Rollins, Strowman, Cedric Alexander and Viking Raiders in a 10-man tag team match.

Rollins, Strowman, Alexander and Viking Raiders picked up the win when Alexander pinned Styles, which gave Rollins and Strowman some momentum as a team.

The impending universal title match may have derailed Rollins and Strowman, though, and their loss to Ziggler and Roode added another layer of animosity to their one-on-one rivalry.

